Experts warn RAAC concrete affects thousands of UK buildings

Tens of thousands of government and privately owned buildings should be safety checked because of crumbling RAAC concrete, experts say.
The team that alerted the government to the problems posed by the concrete said safety checks will need to be regular.
The Loughborough University team told BBC News about their research and their advice for dealing with the problem.
Prof Chris Goodier said most affected buildings were probably not dangerous but should be inspected just in case.
“We’ve suddenly found out that a certain proportion of our building stock is not as good as we thought it was,” he said.
“It’s a small proportion but we have millions of buildings – even if its just one per cent of 10 million that’s 100,000,” he said.
Prof Goodier said that as well as government buildings such as hospitals, court houses and prisons, an unknown number in the private sector offices and warehouses were also potentially affected because they contained the concrete, also known as reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC)..
His team is advising the government to send surveyors to assess the affected buildings, most of which the researchers expect to be found not to have any dangerous flaws. But they will require regular inspections.
Others buildings may need areas reinforced or have certain areas closed and a small number may need to be rebuilt.
But in the longer term, the team says a new approach will be