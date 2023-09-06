How manure blew up the Netherlands

This is the first story in a three-part Mongabay miniseries on the Dutch nitrogen crisis and farmer protests of 2022: How the Dutch food revolution became an ecological time bomb. Parts two and three will be published soon. On a bright afternoon in May, Annemieke Visser-Winterink trudged through the Dutch underbrush, dead leaves crackling under her boots as she approached a nearby tree and touched it softly. “They’re all sick,” she said, sunbeams falling from the forest canopy onto her ranger uniform. “There’s not one that I would say, you know, that’s a very fit or a very healthy tree.” The oaks surrounding her stretched upwards, their branches winding into the crisp spring air. The trees are a crowd-pleaser at De Hoge Veluwe National Park, a sprawling, 55-square-kilometer (21-square-mile) refuge of wildflower-laden meadows, barren sand dunes, and romantic forest groves. De Hoge Veluwe is the biggest national park in the Netherlands. A stone’s throw from the city of Arnhem, it draws tourists from across the country, who come to catch sight of its 172 species of birds or, if they have a permit, to hunt red deer and boar. The oaks are one of the park’s stars. Some, like these, are relatively young. Others are hundreds of years old, the Veluwe’s stout royalty, under whose branches generations of Dutch wanderers and nature lovers have taken respite. And now, they’re dying. Annemieke Visser-Winterink walks through a grove of oak trees in the De Hoge Veluwe National Park in the Netherlands. Image…This article was originally published on Mongabay

