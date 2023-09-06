Hydropower in the Pan Amazon: An overview of the private energy sector in Ecuador and China’s role

The recent history of hydropower in Ecuador is similar to that described for Bolivia and Peru, particularly with respect to its recent expansion and the predominance of D&T systems that exploit the geographic advantages of the Andean Cordillera. Like Bolivia, the state has assumed a near monopoly on generation and has turned to China for technological assistance and financial capital. In 2013, Ecuador sourced about 40 per cent of its electricity from hydropower but increased its contribution to 58 per cent by 2019, while national consumption grew by forty per cent. Approximately, eighty per cent of Ecuador’s installed hydropower is generated by power plants on the Napo, Pastaza and Santiago watersheds. Much attention has focused on the recently inaugurated large-scale project with the unusual name of Coca Codo Sinclair. The design of this new power plant takes advantage of a 650-metre vertical drop that includes a natural waterfall and multiple rapids across about 75 kilometers of river channel. The D&T design diverts water through a 25-kilometer tunnel to turbines at the bottom of the bend with installed capacity of 1.5 GW. It is the largest power plant in Ecuador and supplies about 25% of the national electricity demand. Like most mega-scale projects, it was conceived in the 1950s and underwent multiple iterations before being commissioned by the Ecuadorian government in 2009. It is operated by a subsidiary of the national electrical monopoly Corporación Eléctrica del Ecuador (CELEC), but was built by a Chinese construction company, Sinohydro and financed by the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

