Indonesian voters want a clean energy plan, but candidates haven’t delivered

JAKARTA — Environmental policy experts are calling on the presidential hopefuls in Indonesia’s election next year to lay out their strategies for moving the country away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner sources of energy. Indonesia, the world’s fourth-largest democracy, holds presidential and legislative elections in February 2024. Three prominent figures have already declared their candidacies for the main event, but none have spoken about any kind of an energy transition for a country that’s the world’s biggest exporter of coal. Most likely voters younger than 44 say they experience the dire effects of climate change and expect the candidates to offer substantial plans to resolve them, according to a new survey published Sept. 5 by the Center of Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS) and the UniTrend research institute at Gadjah Mada University. “Our hope is that this survey would be a fundamental source to attract votes,” Bhima Yudhistira Adhinegara, the executive director of CELIOS, said at a press conference in Jakarta. “We can’t let environmental issues become second or even last to matters of political coalition. Discussions about environmental issues during the 2024 election cycle will have impacts for the next generations.” People affected by coal-fired power plants across Indonesia stage a protest outside the energy ministry in Jakarta to demand a switch to renewable energy. Image by Hans Nicholas Jong/Mongabay. The survey, conducted from March 31-April 15, asked 1,245 Indonesians older than 18 from urban and rural areas in all provinces for their views of the climate crisis…This article was originally published on Mongabay

