Kenya's Lake Baringo: Surviving hippo and crocodile attacks

From BBC
Joseph Atuma had fished in Lake Baringo since he was 12 and, despite one or two encounters with hippos and crocodiles, none had ever attacked him until one evening in September 2018, when a hippo tore through his canoe, grabbed his left leg, and ripped part of it off.
“It was hiding in the bushes, very near to the shore, a place where I wouldn’t expect a hippo to be. And it caught me by surprise,” the 42-year-old says.
“It sank its teeth on to the wooden canoe and into my leg. Very little meat was left on my bone, between the knee and the foot,” he adds, as he shows the scars that remain.
Lake Baringo, in Kenya’s Rift Valley, is one of the country’s biggest freshwater lakes. From the main highway in the small town of Marigat, the beautiful golden yellow sun casts its rays on the waters as it rises, making the lake glimmer. The fishermen are already out, their boats dotting the calm gleaming water.
Mr Atuma says he has just resumed fishing in the lake, five years after the hippo attack.
“This is my bread and butter. I have tried some odd jobs here and there, but I cannot sustain my family,” the father of four says.
He says that water levels have risen over the years, and he now docks his boat on what was the foundation of the local church. It is now covered by the lake’s waters – just like