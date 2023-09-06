Thousands of Canadian wildfire evacuees allowed home

From BBC
After a three-week wildfire evacuation order, thousands of residents in Canada’s Northwest Territories are going home.
More than 20,000 people were ordered to leave Yellowknife in mid-August as a fire burned 15km (9 miles) away from the city’s limits.
The evacuation order was lifted early on Wednesday afternoon as firefighters have been successful in keeping the flames at bay.
The news was met with relief by many who are eager to return.
Commercial flights into the city have resumed and a checkpoint on the highway outside the city has been lifted.
A sign that reads “Welcome Home” was put up on the Yellowknife Highway near Behchoko, a First Nations community, to greet evacuees driving in on Wednesday.
Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty cautioned those returning that the city “will look a little bit different”.
In a video posted on social media, she said fire breaks had been installed in different parts of Yellowknife to ensure the city is protected from wildfires this season and in future.
Ms Alty also said shops and city services would take time to resume operations.
People have been advised they should be ready to be self-reliant for 72 hours.
Thousands began leaving Yellowknife on 16 August either by land or by air, including some on military evacuation flights.
Many sought refuge in cities and towns in nearby Alberta and British Columbia, either staying at hotels, with