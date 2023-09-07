DRC food sovereignty summit yields support for agroecology, local land rights

“The last 20 years have taken their toll on our forests, with increased deforestation and the sale of our land by government decision-makers cutting us off from our main means of subsistence,” said Polydor Musafiri, an Indigenous Murega from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Musafiri’s community’s struggle for subsistence illustrates challenges that he and other advocates of agroecological farming face in Central Africa. He was one of more than 200 people from across Africa who gathered in Kinshasa from August 29 to 31st to call on governments and development partners to give greater support to agroecology. Musafiri lives near Bukavu, where he and the others in his village grow amaranth, maize, tomatoes, and other crops as well as rely on food they gather from the area’s forests. “In our culture, we eat caterpillars, which are rich in protein and help to fight malnutrition,” he told Mongabay. “These caterpillars [Bunaeopsis aurantiaca] are found in large trees such as milanga and musela [Uapaca guineensis]. But these trees have almost disappeared.” Musafiri spoke to Mongabay at a forum organized by the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) in the Congolese capital to make the case for reorienting food production systems and agricultural policy in the Congo Basin. The meeting brought together small-scale farmers, fishers and pastoralists, donors and other civil society groups from across Africa. The alliance argues for greater support for small-scale farmers and Indigenous people; for reliance on diverse, farmer-saved and -bred seed; and for the blending of Indigenous…This article was originally published on Mongabay

