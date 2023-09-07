Has Australia cleaned up its act on climate?

From BBC
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese came to power last year promising the country would leave the climate “naughty corner”.
Long considered a laggard, Australia would now cut emissions, become a renewable energy powerhouse and force the biggest polluters to clean up their act, the new leader declared.
“I want to join the global effort,” Mr Albanese told the BBC, minutes after his victory speech.
It is now a year since he legislated Australia’s first ever emissions reduction target – so, has he delivered?
Until recently, acknowledging and tackling climate change proved a hugely contentious issue in Australia – famously playing a role in toppling three prime ministers in a decade.
The country is one of the world’s biggest polluters per head of population, and it has failed to make any significant cuts to its core emissions despite signing up to global pledges.
But Australia is also a nation where the effects of climate change have become devastatingly obvious.
In 2022 – the so-called “climate election” – there was a historic surge in support for candidates pledging urgent action, and the issue was a major factor in the demise of yet another prime minister, Scott Morrison, whose conservative government had been in power for nine years.
“Together we can end the climate wars,” Mr Albanese said at the time.
The election of his government made a huge, overnight difference to Australia’s international standing, experts say.
