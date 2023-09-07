Small-scale fishers in Indonesian isles flag use of banned net by outsiders

SUMENEP, Indonesia — Small-scale fishers in Indonesia’s Masalembu Islands have filed a petition to the government calling for the establishment of an exclusive fishing zone off-limits to larger trawlers that use a controversial type of net that scoops up everything in its path. The Masalembu archipelago is dotted in the Java Ssea between the islands of Java and Borneo, an area that’s one of the most heavily trafficked fishing zones in Indonesia. The petition, submitted with support from fisheries NGOs, are demanding the designation of a traditional fishing zone, an essential or protected ecosystem area, and the enforcement of a strict ban against cantrang, a ubiquitous form of seine net. “Because the fish stocks have now been depleted, have been exploited way too much, many [large-scale] fishers now go to Masalembu and other small islands off the northern Java coast,” Fikerman Saragih, from the Coalition for Fisheries Justice (KIARA), one of the NGOs advocating for the small fishers, told Mongabay Indonesia. A cantrang net at a fishing port in East Java province. Image by Asad Asnawi for Mongabay. Under Indonesian fisheries law, the 12-nautical-mile (22-kilometer) zone off an island’s coast is reserved for traditional and small-scale fishers, defined as those using boats smaller than 10 gross tonnage. These are exempted from boat and operation registration, while larger boats are required to apply for vessel and fishing licenses, especially if they plan to catch fish in waters outside of the region where they’re registered. The Java Sea has for generations played…This article was originally published on Mongabay

