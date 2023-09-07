Suriname’s tapirs: Conservation in the face of hunting and other threats

Each year from June to August, it’s tapir hunting season in Suriname, the only country in South America that allows hunting the animal, which already faces a host of other threats to its survival. This species, widely known in Suriname as bofru (Tapirus terrestris), is listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to threats such as habitat loss, fragmentation and hunting. And even though hunting is regulated through the Hunting Law and the Hunting Decree, with a three-month open season and a bag limit of one, hunting is a problem outside the designated months too. According to Conservation International Suriname (CIS), sport hunting poses the greatest threat to tapirs in Suriname. The second biggest threat is forest degradation due to gold mining, logging and disturbances, which shrink their habitat. According to the IUCN, conservation efforts including raising awareness and protecting the animal’s natural habitats are essential for the tapir’s survival. Tapirs are found almost everywhere in the country, both in the coastal plain where most people live and in the southern part of the country, which is heavily forested and includes nature reserves where hunting is prohibited, giving tapirs a better chance of survival. In Suriname, the hunting law establishes open and closed seasons for all hunted species. Tapirs are classified as game animals with a unique three-month open season due to their 13-month gestation period. According to Anna Mohase, WWF landscape coordinator in Guyana and Suriname, tapir hunting is managed by the National…This article was originally published on Mongabay

