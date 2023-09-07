UK rejoins EU science research scheme Horizon

“We have worked with our EU partners to make sure that this is the right deal for the UK, unlocking unparalleled research opportunities, and also the right deal for British taxpayers.”

Thursday’s announcement also states that the UK will associate to Copernicus, the EU’s £8bn Earth observation programme. Britain will not, however, be rejoining a nuclear research alliance known as Euratom R&D, although there is an agreement to cooperate specifically on nuclear fusion.