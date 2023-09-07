Why Vancouver is letting go of green lawns

From BBC
Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The grass in front of Sky Morfopoulos’ home in East Vancouver is barely grass at all. Although the strands are brown and parched, tiny sprinkles of weeds and clovers blend in with the decaying grass and present an illusion of a semi-green lawn.
The lack of maintenance is deliberate and not negligence.
“I’ve never been much of a grass waterer, mainly because I have considered it a waste of water, especially when taking into consideration climate change,” said Ms Morfopoulos, who shares a rented three-bedroom, multi-unit house with her two adult children.
She estimates that her lawn was last watered in June. That is consistent with the watering restrictions – which prohibits any residential watering of grass – the Canadian city imposed in early August as British Columbia (BC) tries to manage its most severe drought in eight years.
Out of the 34 water basins in the province, 23 reached drought levels of four or five (level five being the highest) this summer.
In recent years, BC has experienced severe heat waves, heavy rain and flooding and, most recently, a record number of forest fires. The local government and residents alike are acknowledging a changing climate.
“I find that the summers seem to be getting hotter now here,” Ms Morfopoulos said. “Vancouver is a city that typically gets a lot of rain in general but, as a community, I feel we are becoming more aware of the need to conserve