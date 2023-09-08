Balancing elephant conservation and community needs: Q&A with award-winning ranger Fetiya Ousman

HARAR, Ethiopia — In the hilly terrain of Babile Elephant Sanctuary in Ethiopia, Fetiya Ousman, a female wildlife ranger, is leading her team on a patrol. Dressed in a jungle-green uniform with a rifle slung over her shoulder, she stops to look at a group of African bush elephants (Loxodonta africana) grazing in the distance. As the first female ranger of the sanctuary and recent recipient of the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s International Ranger Award for guards dedicated to their job, she’s always happy to see the elephants, she says. A few minutes later, as they keep patrolling through the sanctuary’s dense acacia woodlands and widespread cacti areas, Fetiya sees brand-new human settlements in the distance and groans. The harsh and semiarid environment of Babile Elephant Sanctuary is characterized by intense competition for resources, particularly water and land, between elephants and people and their livestock. This daily struggle for survival is exacerbating conflicts between humans and elephants. “The elephants in Babile are trapped in dire conditions, their habitats ravaged by human encroachment. They endure a relentless struggle to survive in an unforgiving and hostile environment,” Fetiya tells Mongabay. Fetiya Ousman with another ranger in Babile Elephant Sanctuary, Ethiopia. Image by Berihun Tadele. At times, elephants will go into community fields in search of food or space, and cause significant damage to a poor farmer’s crops too, she says. The sanctuary, established half a century ago, provides a vital refuge for the last remnant members of Africa’s northeastern-most endangered…This article was originally published on Mongabay

