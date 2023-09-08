Climate change: UN calls for 'radical' changes to stem warming

From BBC
Tackling climate change needs a rapid transformation of the way our world works, travels, eats and uses energy, according to an important UN review.
This is the first “global stocktake” to examine the efforts of countries to reduce planet-warming emissions since the Paris agreement was signed in 2015.
While progress has been made, efforts now need to be massively scaled up.
The report calls for “radical decarbonisation” with a fast phase out of fossil fuels without carbon capture.
Burning fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal to generate electricity emits carbon dioxide, which is the main driver of climate change. The carbon capture process in industrial processes and power stations stops most of the CO2 produced from being released, and either re-uses it or stores it underground.
Renewable energy also needs significant expansion while deforestation needs to be halted and reversed by 2030.
The stocktake report will be considered by political leaders and will be central to global climate talks in Dubai later this year.
Over the course of the past two years, the UN has set out to review the promises made by countries who signed the Paris agreement in 2015. At the meeting eight years ago, countries agreed to keep the amount of warming since the industrial revolution well below 2C and make efforts to keep it under 1.5C.
The report examines their efforts to
