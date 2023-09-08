El Niño hurts carbon storage in South America’s tropical forests, study says

South America has suffered through an intense and often record-breaking heatwave this year. Chile saw temperatures surpass 35°C (95°F) in August despite it being winter. In Bolivia it was 45°C (113°F). And in Brazil it was over 38°C (100.4°F). Climate change and El Niño are the main forces behind the heat. The spiking temperatures across the continent have raised questions about countries’ preparedness for extreme climate events as well as what damage is being done to the environment in the process. A new study revealed that, during extremely hot and dry conditions, tropical forests in South America stop acting as carbon sinks, meaning they’re no longer absorbing more carbon than they’re releasing — a key function that forests need for helping prevent climate change. “Here in the southeastern Amazon on the edge of the rainforest, the trees may have now switched from storing carbon to emitting it,” co-author Beatriz Marimon, researcher at Brazil’s Mato Grosso State University, said of the study’s findings, published in Nature this month. “While tree growth rates resisted the higher temperatures, tree mortality jumped when this climate extreme hit.” Mirante do Centro Geodesico in Brazil. (Photo by Rhett A. Butler) An El Niño event, the result of high temperatures on the ocean’s surface, occurs approximately every two to seven years. The last time El Niño hit was between 2015 and 2016, leading to record temperatures and drought in many tropical forests across South America. The result, the study said, was that the forests stopped absorbing carbon…This article was originally published on Mongabay

