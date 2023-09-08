Orford Ness: Robotic 'dog' surveys ex Cold War site in National Trust first

From BBC
A robotic “dog” has been used to carry out surveys of two Cold War weapons testing facilities, in a first for the National Trust.
Drones and a mobile robot surveyed the off-limits buildings at Orford Ness, Suffolk, a national nature reserve which was once a military testing site.
The laboratories are closed to the public and staff for safety reasons.
Colin Evison, from the robot’s operator BAM Nuttall, said the aim is to capture the buildings’ “size and geometry”.
Russell Clement, the National Trust’s general manager for Suffolk and Essex Coastal, said accessing the area was “a bit of a headscratcher”.
“These buildings are completely inaccessible but really really important. They’re going to be lost to the sea eventually,” he said.
“We want to know how to record them and here we are we had this amazing, cutting-edge technological solution.”
Constructed in 1960, the buildings, known as pagodas, were two of six laboratories used as test cells to carry out environmental tests on the atomic bomb.
The tests were designed to mimic the rigours to which a weapon might be subjected before detonation, including vibration, extremes of temperature, shocks and G forces.
No nuclear material was involved, but a test failure could have