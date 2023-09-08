Study: Tricky balancing act between EV scale-up and mining battery metals

Rapidly transitioning the world’s vehicle fleet to fully electric could significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, but also dramatically increase demand for critical battery metals like lithium, nickel and cobalt, according to a new study in the journal Nature Communications. Researchers from Cornell University and the Paul Scherrer Institute modeled different scenarios where major countries phase out oil-powered vehicles and switch to electric vehicles by 2050. “The big picture is the climate issue,” study co-author Fengqi You told Mongabay. “As we try to decarbonize transportation with electric vehicles, the challenge is, will we have enough materials and metals to manufacture enough EVs to meet demand in the future?” The analysis shows clear tensions between reducing emissions and straining supplies of essential EV battery metals. With 40% EV adoption by 2050, lithium demand could jump by 2,909% from 2020 levels. In a 100% EV scenario, lithium needs could grow by more than 7,500% by 2050. Nickel, cobalt and manganese requirements would also surge by more than 2,000% each. Mining these metals has major environmental impacts, typically requiring deforestation and a lot of water. Tailings from mining can pollute waterways with toxic chemicals like cyanide, mercury and arsenic if not properly contained. Many key battery metals are concentrated in Chile, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Indonesia and South Africa. The study indicates a rapid transition to EV use, coupled with cleaner electricity like solar, could substantially cut transportation emissions. With 100% EVs and energy systems limiting global warming to 1.5° Celsius…This article was originally published on Mongabay

