Super flock of pigeons leaves Nepali researchers asking what happened

KATHMANDU – In December 2022, Hiru Lal Dangaura, Vikram Tiwari and Subam Chaudhary were conducting a routine check on a vulture colony in the western plains of Nepal, when they witnessed a stunning spectacle: a huge flock of pigeons. There were so many of the birds that the swarm stretched across the sky, forming a dynamic canvas of gray and white. The observers recalled hearing the rhythmic flapping of wings and the soft cooing of the birds, as they looked at them in wonder and fascination. The discovery of the flock, estimated at some 6,500 pigeons on Dec. 14, and 7,500 the next day, has been touted as a rare phenomenon that has puzzled local researchers and bird-watchers alike, Dangaura and his colleagues wrote in a recently published study in the Nepalese Journal of Zoology. A large flock of common woodpigeons seen in western Nepal in December 2022,. Image courtesy of Hiru Lal Dangaura. The flock dispersed in a few days. "We had never encountered such a large assembly of pigeons in our careers," Dangaura, a project field officer at the NGO Bird Conservation Nepal (BCN), told Mongabay. The observation coincided with the period when in the plains started irrigating their land for their winter wheat crop. "When water enters the fields, bird prey such as worms and insects come to the surface. The pigeons we saw were feeding on those types of prey," Dangaura said. The flock was made up of the South-Central Asian subspecies of the common woodpigeon,

