With fewer birds seen on farms, scientists try listening for them

Adam Dixon describes the town of Derby, Kansas, where he grew up, as a place that was “truly transformed by agriculture.” And not always in a good way. Agricultural runoff heavily impacted the Arkansas River that flows through the town, often prompting authorities to warn residents to not eat fish from the river. Growing up witnessing this issue informed Dixon’s career choices. “I realized that agriculture impacts environmental quality, the quality of my life and the people in my community, as well as the biodiversity around us,” Dixon, now a conservation scientist at WWF, told Mongabay in a video interview. That interest followed him to school. In 2015, as part of his Ph.D. at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Dixon started research into how to monitor birds in agricultural landscapes. He wanted to see how birds were faring on working lands, and how to gather data to help better manage vegetation to increase biodiversity. The initial stages of his research coincided with what he called “an explosion of technology” being used for conservation purposes. Encouraged, Dixon started thinking of tech solutions for his research. “All the technology was converging and it seemed like a pertinent thing to try out,” he said. “I put together a low-cost experiment with the goal of increasing the total number of observations of birds and their habitats in croplands.” In a study he co-authored and published earlier this year in the journal Ecological Applications, Dixon described how he used high-resolution satellite images to map…This article was originally published on Mongabay

