Lough Neagh: What does future hold for UK's largest freshwater lake?

From BBC
Published31 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
After a summer of blue-green algae, bathing bans, and pondweed and silt causing problems for boats, Belfast City Council has officially added its voice to calls for Lough Neagh to be brought into public ownership.
But who owns it now and who is responsible for its operation and management?
The simple answer is… it’s complicated.
The largest freshwater lake in the UK supplies half of Belfast’s drinking water and 40% of Northern Ireland’s overall.
It is also home to the largest commercial wild eel fishery in Europe.
And sand-dredging, though controversial, has been a business on the lough for over a century.
The lough and its catchment area is also a vast ecosystem, where species such as the curlew and the barn owl could be found in years gone by.
It has numerous environmental designations – special protection areas, special areas of conservation, areas of special scientific interest and Ramsar status.
And the peatlands that surround it are a potentially huge carbon sink, helping to fight climate change.
The blue-green algal bloom over the summer has caused havoc, not just in Lough Neagh but right up to Northern Ireland’s north coast.
Water from Lough Neagh flows down the Upper Bann and into the Atlantic Ocean at the Barmouth between Portstewart and Castlerock in County Londonderry.
That brought the algae to the coast, where it