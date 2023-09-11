African Parks to rewild 2,000 rhinos from controversial breeding program

On Sept. 4, African Parks, a multinational nonprofit conservation organization, announced that it had purchased Platinum Rhino, John Hume’s controversial intensive rhino breeding operation, and intended to rewild the more than 2,000 southern white rhinos (Ceratotherium simum simum) that came with it. The news was universally welcomed by those Mongabay has spoken to in South Africa’s conservation sector, but the main question now is how African Parks will find enough safe spaces for the rhinos. “The scale of this undertaking is simply enormous, and therefore daunting,” says Peter Fearnhead, CEO and co-founder of African Parks. “However, it is equally one of the most exciting and globally strategic conservation opportunities — one of the largest continent-wide endeavours to occur for any species.” Hume, who made his fortune developing time-share resorts, estimates he has spent $150 million over the last 30 years on intensively breeding rhinos, money he had hoped to recoup from trading in rhino horn. With no sign of the ban on the international trade in rhino horn lifting, Hume was forced into selling his operation. After the auction for Hume’s operation in April this year failed to attract a single bid, African Parks was approached by concerned individuals in the conservation community to try to find a solution and assisted by the South African government in conducting due diligence, says Fearnhead. The exact amount can’t be disclosed due to nondisclosure agreements, but he says the purchase price, paid for with donor funding, was significantly lower that Hume’s initial reserve…This article was originally published on Mongabay

