Agro giant Cargill tied to deforestation in Bolivia’s Chiquitano forest

Global food giant Cargill has been tied to the destruction of thousands of hectares of dry tropical forest, which were cleared in eastern Bolivia to make room for soy production. The food distributor purchased soy from farms in the Santa Cruz department where more than 20,000 hectares (49,400 acres) of the Chiquitano forest have been cleared since 2017 without proper oversight, according to a new report from Global Witness. The company also appears to be preparing to source future soy projects from the area that could put more than three million hectares (7.4 million acres) of forest at risk. “Our findings cast severe doubt on Cargill’s claims about sustainability, traceability, its operations in Bolivia and its commitments to achieving deforestation-free supply chains,” said Veronica Oakeshott, the forests campaign lead at Global Witness. “It seems Cargill is not even trying to identify the origins of its soy.” Cargill has been operating in Bolivia since the 1980s and is one of the country’s largest buyers of soy. The country has nearly 1.5 million hectares of soy (3.7 million acres) under cultivation, making it its largest agricultural product. The company has signed onto international commitments to eliminate deforestation across its entire agricultural supply chain by 2030 and promised to implement policies to enforce production on illegally deforested land. But receipts tracked down by Global Witness show that Cargill purchased soy from Bolivian distributors who had deforested the land illegally, suggesting that the company isn’t doing the monitoring it’s supposed to. Deforestation in the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay