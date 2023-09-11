Court ruling spares Papua forest from further clearing for palm oil

JAKARTA — An Indonesian court has upheld a government decision to curb the expansion of a multibillion-dollar oil palm plantation project in the country’s easternmost region of Papua. In its Sept. 9 ruling, the Jakarta State Administrative Court rejected lawsuits filed by two plantation companies that are part of the Tanah Merah mega plantation project, PT Megakarya Jaya Raya (MJR) and PT Kartika Cipta Pratama (KCP). The project, divided into seven concessions, sits on an immense block of primary forest spanning 280,000 hectares (692,000 acres) of rainforest — an area nearly twice the size of New York City — in the province of South Papua. Earmarked for oil palm plantations, it would be the single largest bloc of oil palms in Indonesia, the world’s top producer of palm oil. Development has begun on some of the concessions, including those operated by MJR and KCP, which have been linked to Pacific Inter-Link, a holding of the Yemeni-based Hayel Saeed Anam conglomerate. The two companies had cleared 8,828 hectares (21,814 acres) of rainforest for oil palm plantations, but a government evaluation of both concessions found that the plantations had been left mostly idle, with no reports of production or harvesting carried out yet. As a result, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry included both MJR and KCP on its list of concessions to be revoked. The list consisted of nearly 200 corporate entities targeted in a mass cancellation of permits in January 2022. President Joko Widodo announced the mass revocations on the basis that the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

