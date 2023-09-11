Dolly the Sheep creator Ian Wilmut dies aged 79

From BBC
One of the creators of the world’s first cloned mammal, Dolly the Sheep, has died at the age of 79.
Professor Sir Ian Wilmut’s work, at the Roslin Institute in Edinburgh, laid the foundations for stem cell research.
That technology aims to cure many of the diseases of aging by enabling the body to regenerate damaged tissue.
His legacy is the creation of a field known as regenerative medicine, which has huge potential to enable more people to live longer, healthier lives.
The creation of Dolly in 1996 was arguably one of the greatest scientific achievements of the 20th century.
Professor Wilmut was among the leaders of a team that used a cell from the mammary gland of a dead adult sheep to create a living animal that was genetically identical to the donor.
The process involved putting DNA from the adult cell into an empty sheep’s egg. Researchers then stimulated it with electricity and added chemicals – which had the effect of rejuvenating the adult DNA into an embryo. That was then implanted into a surrogate sheep until it came to term.
There are times when developments in science represent much more than a step forward in knowledge. Occasionally, they change everything. Seeing the Earth from space and the detonation of atomic bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki created big cultural shifts in our view of ourselves and the world around us. At the time, the birth of Dolly the cloned