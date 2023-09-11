Is the genetically modified, nutrient-rich Golden Rice as safe as promised?

PALAWAN, Philippines — On Aug. 8, 2013, Fernando de Chavez, along with more than 400 farmers and advocates, stormed a Golden Rice field trial site in Pili, a town in Camarines Sur province, southeast of Manila. The incident, now known as the International Day of Action Against Golden Rice, involved uprooting the genetically modified rice due to concerns over its potential environmental and social impacts, as well as possible health effects. A decade later, their anger and opposition remains unquelled. “If necessary, we will not hesitate to repeat the uprooting of Golden Rice in our community here in Camarines Sur,” said de Chavez, spokesperson for the grassroots group SIKWAL GMO (meaning “reject GMOs” in the regional dialect), during a protest on Aug. 8, 2023, to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the incident. “We vehemently reject it as it will not serve any purpose for our welfare and our overall mission to holistically feed our community with safe, affordable, and adequate food.” The farmer leader is linked to MASIPAG, a network of scientists and farmers who led a petition to the Philippine Supreme Court against the commercial release of Golden Rice, known here as Malusog Rice. This rice variety’s distinct yellow-orange color comes from added beta-carotene, with turns into vitamin A in the body, to tackle the vitamin A deficiency (VAD) that impacts millions of Filipino children. This April, the court issued a writ of kalikasan (writ of nature), acknowledging civil society groups’ concerns about Golden Rice’s potential harm to rice…This article was originally published on Mongabay

