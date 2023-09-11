NASA satellites reveal restoration power of beavers

If humans went extinct tomorrow, who would rule the world? Beavers. Well, at least in the Northern Hemisphere. These tree-felling, water-slowing, wetland-creating rodent engineers have a massive impact wherever they live. Indeed, when it comes to their power over water flow, Cory Mosby says, “I’m not aware of another species that does this (save humans) on the scale that a beaver population can.” A biologist with the Idaho Department of Fish and Wildlife, Mosby knows the power of these mammals intimately. And now NASA — yes, the same agency that sends people into space and searches for killer comets — is helping researchers get a more detailed look at how beavers can transform our world for the better, including combating climate change. Beaver dam on an Idaho creek. Image courtesy of Boise State University. “NASA is interested in how satellite Earth observations can be used for natural resource management,” says Cynthia Schmidt, the associate program manager for the NASA Ecological Conservation Program. In this particular case, Schmidt says, NASA is keen to use satellite research to help scientists “better understand the impacts of rewilding for ecosystem restoration.” Working with Jodi Brandt, a professor of human-environment systems at Boise State University, they are tracking just how quickly and verdantly reintroduced beavers change Idaho’s landscape. Already, the program has been able to produce images taken from space of how areas with reintroduced beavers are greener — i.e. have more vegetation — than areas without them. Water lords North America once housed more beavers than…This article was originally published on Mongabay

