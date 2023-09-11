Robots are trained to help revive coral reefs

From BBC
“It’s a really special part of the world,” says marine biologist Taryn Foster from the Abrolhos Islands, 40 miles from the coast of Western Australia.
“There are no palm trees or luscious vegetation. But once you get in the water, you see all these tropical species of coral and fish.”
Corals are animals called polyps, found mostly in tropical waters. The soft-bodied polyp forms a hard outer shell by extracting calcium carbonate from the sea. Over time those hard shells build up to form the foundations of the reefs we see today.
Coral reefs may only cover 0.2% of the seafloor, but they provide a habitat to more than a quarter of marine species.
However, the creatures are sensitive to heat and acidification so in recent years, as the oceans have warmed and become more acidic, corals have become vulnerable to disease and death.
Damaged corals turn white, a process known as bleaching, something Ms Foster has witnessed first hand.
According to the Global Coral Reel Monitoring Network, a 1.5C increase in water temperature could see losses of between 70% and 90% of the world’s reefs.
Some scientists think, that by 2070, they’ll be gone altogether.
“Climate change is the most significant threat to coral reefs around the world,” says Cathie Page from the Australian Institute of Marine Science’s (AIMS).
“Severe bleaching events caused by climate change can have very negative effects,” Ms Page continues, “and we don’t have good solutions