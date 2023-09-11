Sensing tech used in oil pipelines can also track Arctic sea ice, study shows

Andres Peña Castro and his team didn’t set out to track sea ice. Their original plan was to quantify the interactions between ocean, earth and atmosphere to be able to understand phenomena such as the state of the sea or storm surges. Instead, they ended up piloting a way to use existing undersea fiber-optic cables in the Arctic to track the extent of sea ice and monitor how it’s changing. “We were not at all expecting to be able to see sea ice changes clearly in the data,” Peña Castro, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of New Mexico, told Mongabay in a video interview. In a study published in August in the journal The Seismic Record, Peña Castro and his colleagues described how they monitored changes in sea ice in the Beaufort Sea with the help of “ambient noise recorded by fiber-optic sensing technology deployed in an Arctic shallow marine seafloor environment.” While the findings were based on research at one location, they say the method could potentially be scaled up at other sites with existing fiber-optic cables. Studying how frozen seawater is changing is essential to measuring the impacts of global warming. Sea ice is usually monitored with the help of satellite imagery. However, the lack of high-resolution images often makes it difficult to gauge the reality in detail. Additionally, the data received from satellites often have time gaps. “They can probably make measurements maybe only once every day because the satellite has to orbit the entire Earth,”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

