Peru signs $20-million debt-for-nature swap with focus on Amazon rainforest

Peru signed a deal last week that will redirect millions of dollars of international debt to environmental efforts in the Amazon rainforest, a move that could help it meet long-term conservation goals and reduce pressure from creditors. The South American country struck a $20 million debt-for-nature swap agreement with the U.S. that transfers debt payments to conservation initiatives like improving protected areas and natural resource management. The deal also included four NGOs: Conservation International, The Nature Conservancy, Wildlife Conservation Society and World Wildlife Fund. The groups donated a combined $3 million — in addition to the $15 million contributed by the U.S. — to make the deal happen. “Our goal is to contribute to the effective management of protected areas and implement other conservation measures in the Peruvian Amazon,” said Fernando Ghersi, director for The Nature Conservancy – Peru. He added, “The debt-for-nature swap represents a significant step towards achieving the long-term financial sustainability of the Peruvian system of protected areas.” Peru’s investment grade took a hit this year amid ongoing political instability marked by violent protests, corruption, controversial political reforms and impeachments. The country has had six presidents and several overhauls of congress since 2016. This summer, it entered a technical recession after enjoying years of growth that outpaced much of the region. The political and economic instability has taken a toll on conservation efforts in recent years. Some government agencies haven’t received sufficient budgets to fight environmental crime in protected areas, an official told Mongabay at the end…This article was originally published on Mongabay

