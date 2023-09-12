Study: Wild meat trade from Africa into Belgium a health and conservation risk

Researchers studying “stop-and-search” seizures from Brussels’ international airport estimate that around 4 metric tons of bushmeat are trafficked into Europe each month through this gateway from countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Togo and Cameroon. They say that this illegal trade, which includes threatened species, poses a threat to public health and biodiversity. Between January 2017 and October 2018, 1 million travelers entered Brussels-Zaventem Airport from the target countries in West and Central Africa; around 1% were searched by the airport’s border control staff. Anne-Lise Chaber, first author of a study commissioned by Belgium’s public health service, FPS Health, and an epidemiologist with the University of Adelaide, Australia, report that 687 kilograms (1,515 pounds) were seized during the study period. Based on this, they estimate that around 80 metric tons of bushmeat entered in total, amounting to nearly 4 metric tons per month. Chaber and her colleagues took confiscated meat away for analysis to determine the species. Among the seized meat — made up largely of livestock, bushmeat from rodents and mammals, and some fish — the researchers found threatened species, including endangered tree pangolins (Phataginus tricuspis), vulnerable African dwarf crocodile (Osteolaemus tetraspis) and eight other species subject to protection under CITES, the international wildlife trade convention. Importing CITES-listed species into Belgium can incur heavy fines and a prison sentence of up to five years. But enforcement of these laws is incredibly limited, the authors note. In a similar study of seizures at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport…This article was originally published on Mongabay

