‘The forest is so much more than money’: Q&A with Fijian carbon project ranger Jerry Lotawa

LABASA, Fiji — Jerry Lotawa knows his forest. He was raised in the tiny settlement of Drawa, a village of 11 brightly painted houses tucked high in the mountains of Fiji’s largest island, Vanua Levu. Following older family members, he learned to hunt pigs and fish for prawns and eels in the surrounding rainforest that belongs to his mataqali, or clan, and to find his way around the jagged terrain. His grandfather, Timoti Ratusaki, is the clan’s chief, and like other village leaders on the island, was concerned about their future. Vanua Levu has a powerful timber industry, and logging company representatives regularly venture into the highlands offering quick money for permits from Indigenous landowners to fell the large, ancient trees on their ancestral land. On a smaller scale, local landowners also fell trees themselves, both for timber and to make space for growing food, as well as for high-value market crops like yaqona (kava, Piper methysticum). Cash is hard to come by in the highlands, and plenty of locals were tempted by the companies’ offers: by 2012, each of the mataqali had drawn up logging coupes (areas designated for harvest) in the highest-value parts of their forest — areas that had the best access and the highest numbers of large, old-growth trees. But many of the chiefs, including Ratusaki, were keen to find another way to generate money that didn’t compromise the health of the forests that form such a cornerstone of their lives. In 2012, they formed a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay