U.N. ‘stocktake’ calls for fossil fuel phaseout to minimize temperature rise

The world needs to ramp up action to address climate change, according to a major report from the United Nations released Sept. 8. Meeting agreed-upon climate goals requires “phasing out all unabated fossil fuels,” according to the report on the first global stocktake. The global stocktake is an inventory of the world’s progress toward slowing the emissions of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere that are causing the rise in global temperatures. The 2015 Paris climate agreement set the requirement that the stocktake be carried out every five years. The process will wrap up at the 2023 U.N. climate conference (COP28) beginning Nov. 30 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. “We are far off track from where we need to be with regard to what is set out in the Paris agreement,” said Simon Stiell, the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), at the Sept. 12 official launch of the report. “Our challenge now is how do we use the global stocktake as a global reset and tool to course correct whilst at the same time not forgetting where we have come from?” Oil drilling machines. The authors of the new U.N. report called for phasing out fossil fuels and ramping up renewable energy. Image by benebezerra2005 via Pixabay (Public domain). The authors said actions taken by countries in the past eight years have begun to address the causes of climate change. “Across the discussions it was clear that the Paris Agreement has inspired widespread action…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay