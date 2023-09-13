A Philippines NGO project aimed to protect villages from typhoons: What went wrong?

CONCEPCION, Philippines — The skies were overcast but intense heat from the sun permeated the salty air one June afternoon on Bagongon, a central Philippines island. As the tide receded, it revealed an eroding coastline dotted with outrigger fishing boats, their bows pointing inland toward a crumbling concrete pathway, houses with crumpled roofs and a village government hall all succumbing to the sea. Lorene Gabayeron walked toward a seaward-growing patch of mangrove trees, under which he and other villagers had planted thousands of seedlings two years earlier. The fisherfolk leader’s brow furrowed as he gazed at the sparse collection of surviving seedlings. He touched their fragile stems and leaves, which swayed in sync with gusts of the southwest monsoon wind, while the relentless crash of seawater echoed in the background. “Maybe the planting should be done in areas without disruptive waves,” the 53-year-old told Mongabay, “because when there are strong waves, after you plant the seedlings, by the time you wake up in the morning, they’re gone, uprooted.” Such sheltered conditions don’t exist on Bagongon, part of Concepcion municipality in Iloilo province, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) southwest of Manila. This island lies along the country’s typhoon path, where storms made stronger and more frequent by climate change have become an unavoidable reality for its 500 households, most of whom are poor and rely on the sea for survival. A fisher cleans his net in preparation for the following day’s fishing expedition off Bagongon Island in Iloilo province in the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay