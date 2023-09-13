In Indonesia, ‘opportunistic’ whale shark fishery shows gap in species protection

JAKARTA — In early September, a whale shark washed up on a beach in the Indonesian province of West Java. Within hours, locals had chopped up the 7-meter (23-foot) fish for its meat and bones, considered a rare delicacy in Indonesia. Yet eating a whale shark, even one found dead as in this case, has been illegal in the country since 2013, when Indonesia banned the capture, trade and exploitation of the species, Rhincodon typus. But records from 2002 to 2022 show that whale sharks continued to be butchered and sold along the southeastern coast of the island of Java, either after stranding or being caught unintentionally by fishers, according to a study published Aug. 17 in the journal Animals. “As far as I know there is indeed no targeted fishing, in the sense that I have no evidence that at any given day a crew goes out specifically to find and catch a whale shark,” study author Vincent Nijman, a professor of anthropology at Oxford Brookes University, U.K., told Mongabay in an email interview. “I do not think this would be economically viable anyway.” Whale sharks landed at Pangandaran Bay. Images courtesy of Vincent Nijman. For his study, Nijman collected 58 reports of whale shark landings that he both observed in person and found on the news, along Pangandaran Bay, which stretches 40 kilometers (25 miles) along the Indian Ocean coast. The region is an important habitat for a population of whale sharks. While some of the beached whale…This article was originally published on Mongabay

