Indigenous peoples undersupported on frontline of hotter, drier, fiery world

“The heat is unbearable or almost unlivable,” says Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, an Indigenous activist from the Mbororo people in Chad. “During … April, the temperature was almost 52° Celsius [125.6° Fahrenheit]. All this has an impact for my Mbororo people, who find themselves with drought and a great lack of water for cattle and humans.” Seminomadic herders living in Africa’s Sahel region, the Mbororo are a minority group who have long endured discrimination and other abuses. Now, they’re facing down the expanding Sahara Desert — the result of climate upheaval and a global climate crisis they’ve played no role in causing. Ibrahim, who is president of the Association for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad (AFPAT), says the month of August in Chad was known historically as “wet upstairs and wet downstairs.” But not this year, when rains were scattershot. “When it’s hot, it’s difficult to find water,” she says. “This can become a source of conflict between communities who are all looking for this rare commodity. And when there is no water, the cattle will not be able to produce milk, and this impacts food security and the economy of the community.” A group of Mbororo cattle herders sharing a lunch of cassava mash and pasted cassava leaves. Their reliance on locally grown foods and remoteness from urban centers makes them especially vulnerable to climate extremes. Image by Kasper Agger/Enough Project via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). 2023: A catastrophe-prone year to remember The troubles facing the Mbororo this year…This article was originally published on Mongabay

