New study shows Earth may be past the ‘safe operating space’ for humanity

A new study has found that human activities are pushing Earth ever closer to its planetary limits — threatening to destabilize Earth’s safe operating space, and triggering a “wake-up call” to humanity that we are fast leaving behind the Holocene, a relatively stable epoch that has supported human life over the last roughly 10,000 years and allowed for the rise of civilization. Published in Science Advances, the paper provides an update to the planetary boundary framework, a theory that suggests Earth’s life support system consists of nine key elements — each possessing a “boundary,” or limit. So long as each of these system elements stays within its boundary, the world operates in relative balance, supporting life as we know it and allowing humanity to thrive. However, the theory says, human activities are rapidly pressing past those boundaries, putting Earth’s safe operating space at high risk. In the new paper, the nine boundaries are defined as climate change, change in biosphere integrity, stratospheric ozone depletion, ocean acidification, biogeochemical flows including phosphate and nitrogen cycles, land system change, freshwater change, atmospheric aerosol loading and novel entities (human-caused pollution from microplastics, synthetics chemicals, radioactivity and more). The current status of control variables for all nine planetary boundaries, according to the new study. Image by Richardson et al 2023. In 2009, a team of international researchers first proposed the planetary boundaries framework in a paper published in Nature; in 2015, many of the same authors published a revised version of the theory. However, these…This article was originally published on Mongabay

