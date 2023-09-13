‘We don’t have much time’: Q&A with climate scientist Pierre Friedlingstein

When Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil’s new president at the beginning of the year, he vowed to place the Amazon Rainforest at the top of the country’s climate agenda, much to the relief of conservationists across the world. But what does this mean for global climate change? Pierre Friedlingstein has been searching for these answers as a professor and chair in mathematical modeling of the climate system at the University of Exeter, U.K., and director of the Global Carbon Budget, a report that quantifies the amount of CO2 emissions every year and determines how much ends up in the atmosphere, the land, and the ocean. It helps researchers better understand the global carbon cycle and the human impact on it. Friedlingstein was also the lead author of the Fifth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), with which he has collaborated since 1994. Now, he’s not so sure. “We are entering unknown territories,” he told Mongabay in an interview. “Not just for the Amazon but for many regions across the world, because the current warming is at a level we haven’t yet observed.” There are two main drivers of change in the Amazon Rainforest: human activity (mainly deforestation) and changes in precipitation from climate change. Image © Marizilda Cruppe / Greenpeace. It makes predicting what will happen over the next few decades “quite hard,” he added. What we do know, however, is that despite global emissions continuing to increase, there’s a small…This article was originally published on Mongabay

