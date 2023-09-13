What’s next for the new Global Biodiversity Fund? (commentary)

In recent decades, escalating threats to global biodiversity have led to urgent calls for international intervention. COP15, the 15th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) held in December 2022, established a new Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) for action through the year 2030. One issue consumed extensive deliberations and debates: Who will financially support the ambitious goals of the GBF? In response, during its Seventh Assembly in Vancouver, Canada, the Global Environment Facility (GEF) officially launched the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBF Fund), which Canada and the United Kingdom committed to contribute to, CAN$200 million and £10 million respectively. This “game-changing” instrument is intended to support the financing of the execution of the widely acclaimed GBF. Its success will depend on the degree to which the GBF Fund can function efficiently and equitably, and improve on lessons learned in global environmental funding to date. The biodiversity financing gap The GBF is aimed at addressing the critical issue of biodiversity loss and features four long-term goals for 2050 and 23 targets for urgent actions to achieve by 2030. It represents a significant milestone in global efforts to halt the loss of biodiversity and protect ecosystems. The GBF was developed through a series of negotiations and consultations involving governments, conservationists, civil society organizations, groups representing Indigenous and local communities, and other stakeholders. The Rio Negro stream tree frog (Hyloscirtus tolkieni) was described by science for the first time in 2023 and lives along streams in the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

