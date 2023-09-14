England's rarest species to get £14.5m funding boost

From BBC
Published52 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Nature projects to revive some of England’s most endangered species have been awarded £14.5m of funding.
Water voles in London to crayfish in Yorkshire will benefit from the money which will go towards breeding programmes and improving habitats.
Estimates suggest 15% of the country’s species are at risk of extinction.
Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England – the government’s adviser on the environment – said previous recovery schemes have shown they do work.
“Nature is in drastic decline all around us. It’s a dire situation, but can still be turned around. We know this because we’ve seen the population of the once-endangered bittern rise dramatically, the recovery of the fen raft spider and water voles successfully reintroduced to areas from where they had previously been lost,” he said.
One of the projects to be awarded funding is the Wiltshire Chalk Partnership which is looking to restore 2,000 hectares (4,942 acres) of flower-rich grasslands – a crucial habitat for insects including butterflies.
The partnership – made up of conservation charities RSPB, Wiltshire Wildlife Trust and local Pewsey Downs Farmer Group – hopes the funding will enable the wart-biter bush cricket, marsh fritillary, the large blue, the Adonis blue and the Duke of Burgundy butterflies to flourish.
These are habitat specialist species – meaning they require particular habitats to thrive – and due to the growth of farmland and