Kellogg’s latest to freeze Indonesian supplier over palm oil violations

JAKARTA — U.S. food giant Kellogg’s is the latest major consumer brand to suspend its purchases of palm oil from Indonesian plantation giant Astra Agro Lestari, following reports of environmental and social violations. The cereal maker joins the likes of Hershey’s, PepsiCo, and Oreo maker Mondelēz in distancing itself from AAL, the second-largest palm oil company in Indonesia. The move is the latest fallout from a 2022 report published by Walhi, Indonesia’s largest environmental NGO, and Friends of the Earth U.S., which says three AAL subsidiaries engaged in land grabbing, environmental degradation, and the criminal persecution of environmental and human rights defenders. According to the report, the subsidiaries — PT Mamuang, PT Agro Nusa Abadi (ANA) and PT Lestari Tani Teladan — claim or occupy more than 6,700 hectares (16,700 acres) of land without having obtained the free, prior and informed consent (FPIC) of local communities on the island of Sulawesi. It also alleges that they failed to dispose of waste properly, and exacerbated flooding by clearing forests in water catchment areas. The Central Sulawesi chapter of Walhi recorded at least 10 people facing criminal charges brought by the companies — most for allegedly stealing oil palm fruit, occupying land without a permit, and making threats. In addition, the report says one of the companies, ANA, didn’t have one of the permits required to start planting. It also questions whether any of the companies received the full slate of permits to operate legally. AAL media and public relations manager Mochamad Husni denied…This article was originally published on Mongabay

