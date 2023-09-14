Latin America most dangerous place for environmental defenders, report says

Latin America is far and away the most dangerous place for people fighting to protect the environment. From activists and community leaders to journalists and politicians, standing up against deforestation, pollution and other threats to the environment results in death more than anywhere else in the world. At least 177 environmental defenders were killed last year globally, according to a new report from Global Witness. At least 155 of them were in Latin America — a shocking 88% of the year’s total. Global Witness said those numbers could get worse in years to come. “The worsening climate crisis and the ever-increasing demand for agricultural commodities, fuel and minerals will only intensify the pressure on the environment – and those who risk their lives to defend it,” the report said. “Increasingly, non-lethal strategies such as criminalization, harassment and digital attacks are also being used to silence defenders.” There have been 1,910 murdered defenders since 2012, the year that Global Witness started tracking this type of violence. Last year, the murders took place across 18 countries worldwide, 11 of them in Latin America. An Indigenous Kayapó leader walks the river in Baú territory in Pará, Brazil. Photo: Karina Iliescu / Global Witness. Colombia topped the list with 60 murders, nearly double what it had in 2021. Brazil came in second with 34 murdered defenders, a slight uptick from the 26 it saw the previous year. Mexico had 31 murders, a major decline from the 54 in 2022. Honduras led the world in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

