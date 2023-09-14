Mexico groups say Maya Train construction has caused significant deforestation

Back in December 2018, Andrés Manuel López Obrador had been Mexico’s president for only a few days when he promised the public that not a single tree would be cut down as part of the upcoming Maya Train works. Yet, five years later, satellite images show that at least 6,659 hectares (16,455 acres) have been deforested to make way for the so-called Tren Maya, one of the current government’s flagship projects, which is being built in the Yucatán Peninsula, in southern Mexico. An analysis of satellite images carried out by CartoCrítica shows that by June 2023 there were 10,831 hectares (26,764 acres) being used in some way for the Maya Train, with 61% of that area deforested. Military personnel building a train station in section 7, in Xpujil, Campeche. Image courtesy of Isabel Mateos. This means that an area of 6,659 hectares, which in 2018 was covered by forest, now looks strikingly bare. Forests were replaced by railroad tracks, stations, bus stops, electrification areas, machinery yards, access roads and areas for storing materials. This deforested area is almost 10 times the size of the Chapultepec Forest in Mexico City, and almost 20 times the size of Central Park in New York City. In its analysis, which was published Aug. 2, CartoCrítica also highlights that 87% of the deforested area (5,769 hectares or 14,255 acres) was cleared or cut down in violation of environmental legislation. The work was carried out without a mandatory Change of Use of Forest Land (CUSTF) approval…This article was originally published on Mongabay

