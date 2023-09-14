Newly described gecko from Madagascar a master of disguise

The leaf-tailed geckos of the genus Uroplatus aren’t easy to find. In the jungles of their native Madagascar, this is certainly true, owing to their remarkable ability to meld into their surroundings. But scientists are still uncovering species from the island nation with astonishing regularity by disentangling species complexes using DNA analysis. In 1989, only six of these leaf-tailed geckos were known to science from Madagascar. Today, that number is 22. The latest to appear on the tree of life is Uroplatus garamaso. These cryptic creatures can’t always be differentiated on sight from their close cousin, U. henkeli. “The large genetic divergence in both mitochondrial and nuclear markers was the most important trait to distinguish both species,” said Frank Glaw, a herpetologist who led the team from the Bavarian State Collection of Zoology, or ZSM, in Germany. They documented their find in a new paper in the journal Salamandra. U. garamaso is an expert camouflager. Drag the slider to the left to reveal the gecko on the branch. Images courtesy of Mark D. Scherz/Natural History Museum of Denmark.. More than 85% of Madagascar’s wildlife is unique to the island nation, and more endemic species are described every year. The Gekkota suborder of lizards, which already boasts more than 80 species from Madagascar, is one of the most prolific. In 2022, one study alone described eight species new to science. The reptiles come in all sizes in Madagascar. U. garamaso, with a length of 8.3-13.9 centimeters (3.3-5.5 inches), is one of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

