At Climate Week, guaranteeing Indigenous land rights and funding is crucial (commentary)

Between September 17 and 24, yet another Climate Week will be held in New York City. Once again, Indigenous territorial rights will be affirmed as vital to facing the climate crisis. Once again, however, we will ask the same question: where are the resources for the preservation of Indigenous lands? The importance of Indigenous lands and that of other local communities as carbon sinks has become commonplace in climate negotiations. This repeated statement, however, does not mean guaranteeing the territorial rights of these communities or the effective investment of climate finance in initiatives that secure stewardship of their territories. In the case of Brazil, for instance, Indigenous peoples already have a tool to guarantee the preservation of their territories, systematized at least since 2007. These are the Territorial and Environmental Management Plans (PGTA), drawn up collectively by each community, in participatory processes. A study by the Institute of Socioeconomic Studies (INESC) shows that there are currently almost 90 million hectares of Indigenous lands with such PGTAs in the country. Implementing them, therefore, would imply preserving and restoring an area equivalent to almost twice the territory of France. Javari Indigenous territory in the Brazilian state of Amazonas. Image courtesy of Bruno Kelly/Amazonia Real. Still, according to the same study, there is a lack of resources to get the PGTAs off the ground. Although widespread in the country, both international and public Brazilian investments have been scarce, considering the amount of money that circulates in the climate financing chain. This scarcity becomes…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay