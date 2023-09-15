Protected areas a boon for vertebrate diversity in wider landscape, study shows

Protected areas are one of the oldest conservation tools in the box. Setting aside portions of land and water for conservation can offer species a chance of recovery while preserving the ecosystem services on which humanity depends. But despite a wealth of evidence showing that protected areas enhance biodiversity within their borders, little is known about whether those benefits seep into the wider landscape. In a new study published in Nature, an international team of researchers studying vertebrates in Southeast Asia show that protected areas not only boost bird and mammal diversity within their confines, but that they also elevate numbers of species in nearby unprotected habitats. The findings also indicate that larger protected areas result in more biodiversity gains than smaller ones. “Our analysis has revealed the benefits [of] parks, specifically large ones,” study co-author Matthew Luskin, a conservation biologist at the University of Queensland in Australia, said in a statement. “When comparing unprotected areas nearby large reserves to unprotected areas that didn’t border large reserves, large reserves generated an up to 194 per cent boost in mammal diversity.” Long-tailed macaques in Sabah, Malaysian Borneo. Image by Rhett A. Butler for Mongabay By demonstrating the crucial role protected areas can play in curbing the biodiversity crisis, the researchers say their findings back up the U.N. Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework target to safeguard 30% of Earth’s lands and waters as protected areas by 2030. In December 2021, nearly 200 countries, including many Southeast Asian states, adopted this U.N. goal, known…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay