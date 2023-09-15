UK butterfly numbers at highest level since 2019

From BBC
The number of butterflies in the UK has risen to its highest level since 2019, according to conservationists.
Research by the Butterfly Conservation wildlife charity recorded more than 1.5 million butterflies and day-flying moths between 14 July and 6 August.
The red admiral was the most spotted across the UK with 248,077 being recorded in the charity’s research.
But long-term trend figures show many species have significantly decreased since the count started 13 years ago.
Dr Zoe Randle said butterflies are a really good indicator of a healthy environment, adding that the insects have benefited from 2023’s mixed weather.
“This summer has been a bit of a washout,” she told the BBC. “The rain combined with the hot days has kept vegetation growing, to be lush and green for caterpillars to feed on.
“The red admiral had a really good summer this year – an increase of 338% of last year’s count. That particular butterfly is doing well from climate change in the UK at least – it usually lives on the Mediterranean coast or north Africa.”
Using data collected by volunteers across the country, scientists measured butterfly abundance and distribution levels of different species.
Dr Randle praised the public’s help this year with the research, saying there was “really good engagement” this year.
“In all UK countries – Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and England – participation was up and also the number of counts was up which was fantastic,” she said.
“It is really refreshing