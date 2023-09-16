Major UK methane greenhouse gas leak spotted from space

From BBC
For the first time ever, a major leak in the UK of the extremely potent greenhouse gas methane has been spotted from space.
Its detection by satellite raises hopes that future leaks can be stopped more quickly.
Methane has 28 times the heating potential of CO2 and is a major contributor to global warming.
In energy terms, the gas leaked over three months before being stopped could have powered 7,500 homes for a year.
The leak from a pipeline in Cheltenham, revealed exclusively to the BBC, was discovered in March.
It was detected by Leeds University with the help of specialist satellites.
Methane – a greenhouse gas – is responsible for about 30% of the rise in global temperatures.
Emily Dowd, PhD researcher at the School of Earth and Environment and the National Centre for Earth Observation, University of Leeds, had been using satellite imagery to assess methane leaks from landfill sites. But she noticed on the images the distinct marker of a methane leak some miles away, coming from a gas pipeline owned by Wales and West Utilities.
Methane has a global warming potential 28 times greater than carbon dioxide over 100 years.
Identifying and tackling methane emissions is a crucial objective of the UK and other countries seeking to tackle climate change.
Upon discovering the leak Ms Dowd worked with GHGSat – whose
