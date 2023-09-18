Chandrayaan-3: How important are India's Moon mission findings?

From BBC
Last month, India made history when it became the first country to land a lunar mission near the Moon’s south pole.
Chandrayaan-3’s lander and rover – called Vikram and Pragyaan – spent about 10 days in the region, gathering data and images to be sent back to Earth for analysis.
Earlier this month, scientists put them to bed as the Sun began to set on the Moon – to be able to function, the lander-rover need sunlight to charge their batteries. The country’s space research agency Isro said it hoped that they would reawaken “around 22 September” when the next lunar day breaks.
Isro has provided regular updates on their movements and findings and shared images taken by them.
These updates have excited many Indians, but others have been asking about the significance of these discoveries.
The BBC asked Mila Mitra, a former Nasa scientist and co-founder of Stem and Space, a Delhi-based space education company, to pick some of Chandrayaan-3’s major findings and explain their significance.
Hours before the rover was put to bed on 2 September, Isro said Pragyaan “has traversed over 100m [328 feet] and is continuing”.
That’s quite a long way to travel for the six-wheeled rover, which moves at a speed of 1cm per second.
What is also significant, Ms Mitra says, is that it has been able to stay safe and avoid falling into the craters that dot the Moon’s little-explored south pole