For the oceans, global community must fund Sustainable Development Goal 14 (commentary)

When the sustainable development community gathers in New York on September 18-19 it would do well to answer an important call. Our ocean is calling for our help — and the call is being placed not just on behalf of the ocean itself, but for the billions of people around the globe who depend on ocean action to meet a range of critical sustainable development goals. Investing in our ocean is an investment in climate mitigation, food security, community resilience, gender equity and poverty alleviation. Yet historically, the ocean gets far too little attention on the international stage. We continue to neglect it at our peril. We have already seen just this year catastrophic headlines: hot tub temperatures fueling unprecedented storm events; massive loss of coral reefs in the Florida Keys and elsewhere, destroying habitats critical to a wide range of important fish species; and even the threat of vital ocean currents collapsing. These crises make clear the connections between a healthy ocean and healthy communities — both at the water’s edge and far inland. The ocean impacts every person on the planet. Squid. Image by Jeff Hester / Ocean Image Bank. The 2023 SDG Summit is proposed to mark “the beginning of a new phase of accelerated progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals with high-level political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions leading up to 2030.” The goals were formulated in 2015 to create a roadmap for a thriving planet, both for the environment and people. The new beginning…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay