'This could be the holy grail to replace palm oil' – research team

A Scottish research team believe they may have produced the “holy grail” alternative to palm oil.
It is estimated that almost half of all food and cosmetic products on supermarket shelves contain palm oil.
The huge demand has led to significant deforestation in areas where oil palm trees can grow near the equator.
Food experts at Queen Margaret University (QMU) in Edinburgh say their new 100% plant-based ingredient is 70% better for the environment.
And with 80% less saturated fat and 30% fewer calories, they are also hailing PALM-ALT as a significantly healthier option.
Catriona Liddle, one of the lead developers on the QMU team, said: “It’s the holy grail to replace it and still have exactly the same end result in product – to taste the same and have the texture the same – and we’ve done that.
“We’ve put it through some special sensory testing to see if a panel can tell the difference between our product and traditional palm shortening, and they can’t.”
The new PALM-ALT product is described as having a mayonnaise-style consistency.
It is palm and coconut-free and has no added flavourings, sugar, sweeteners, preservatives or colourings.
It is made from a by-product from the linseed industry, plus natural fibre and rapeseed oil.
Palm oil remains the world’s most-produced vegetable oil, accounting for 40% of the total, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).
It is hugely popular with food and cosmetics firms because it is
